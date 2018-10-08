FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 4:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pompeo says N.Korea's Kim ready to allow inspectors into nuclear, missile sites

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was ready to allow international inspectors into the North’s nuclear and missile sites.

Pompeo, who met Kim during a short trip to Pyongyang on Sunday, said the inspectors would visit a missile engine test facility and the Punggye-ri nuclear testing site “as soon as” the two sides agree on logistics.

Pompeo also said both sides were “pretty close” to agreement on the details of a second summit, which Kim proposed to U.S. President Donald Trump in a letter last month. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Joyce Lee Editing by Paul Tait)

