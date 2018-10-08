FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Chinese Labor Unrest
October 8, 2018 / 8:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Chinese diplomat Yang, meeting with Pompeo, urges expanded cooperation with U.S.

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 8 (Reuters) - China and the United States must expand political cooperation, the Asian nation’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, said on Monday during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, amid widening tensions between the two countries.

Pompeo, in the Chinese capital after meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said there were many issues on which Washington and Beijing disagree but it was important that both sides listen to each other.

The exchange struck a softer tone than one earlier, between Pompeo and Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.