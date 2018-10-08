Chinese diplomat Yang, meeting with Pompeo, urges expanded cooperation with U.S.

BEIJING, Oct 8 (Reuters) - China and the United States must expand political cooperation, the Asian nation’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, said on Monday during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, amid widening tensions between the two countries.

Pompeo, in the Chinese capital after meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said there were many issues on which Washington and Beijing disagree but it was important that both sides listen to each other.

The exchange struck a softer tone than one earlier, between Pompeo and Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)