North Korea: threat of atmospheric nuclear test should be taken 'literally' -CNN
October 25, 2017 / 4:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

North Korea: threat of atmospheric nuclear test should be taken 'literally' -CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The North Korean foreign minister’s warning of a possible atmospheric nuclear test over the Pacific Ocean should be taken literally, a senior North Korean official told CNN in an interview aired on Wednesday.

“The foreign minister is very well aware of the intentions of our supreme leader, so I think you should take his words literally,” Ri Yong Pil, a senior diplomat in North Korea’s Foreign Ministry, told CNN during the interview.

North Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Yong Ho said in September that Pyongyang may consider conducting “the most powerful detonation” of a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean amid rising tensions with the United States.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

