Russia's Putin calls to resolve N.Korea crisis via dialogue

SOCHI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow condemned North Korea’s nuclear tests but insisted the crisis around the Korean peninsula should be resolved through dialogue.

“We condemn the nuclear tests carried out by North Korea,” Putin told scholars and reporters from the Valdai discussion group. “But it is absolutely necessary to resolve this problem through dialogue and not drive North Korea into a corner, threatening it with the use of force, and not to fall into outright insolence.” (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Denis Pinchuk)