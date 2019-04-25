Kim says peace on Korean Peninsula depends on U.S. attitude -KCNA

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, during his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said peace and security on the Korean Peninsula will entirely depend on the future U.S. attitude, North Korean state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Friday.

“The situation on the Korean peninsula and the region is now at a standstill and has reached a critical point where it may return to its original state as the U.S. took a unilateral attitude in bad faith at the recent second DPRK-U.S. summit talks,” KCNA reported Kim saying.

Both Russia and North Korea agreed to take positive measures in several fields in order to further cooperate in trade, economy, science and technology, KCNA said. (Reporting by Joyce Lee Editing by Bill Berkrot)