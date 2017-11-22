N.Korea soldier who defected regains consciousness, needs further care

SUWON, South Korea, Nov 22 (Reuters) - A North Korean soldier who defected to South Korea in a dash across the border last week has recovered consciousness and is breathing on his own following two operations to extract bullets from his body, the hospital treating him said on Wednesday.

The soldier, who requires further intensive care, is cooperating with treatment but is hesitant to speak and shows signs of depression, Ajou University Hospital said in a statement. (Reporting by Haejin Choi, Christine Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)