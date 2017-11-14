N.Korean soldier who defected to South was shot by several N.Korean soldiers -U.N.

SEOUL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The North Korean soldier who defected to the South on Monday was shot by several North Korean soldiers while making his way over the inter-Korean border, the United Nations Command said on Tuesday.

The military armistice commission of the United Nations said it had informed the North Korean military that the soldier, who was found on the south side of the border village of Panmunjom about 50 metres (150 feet) south of the Military Demarcation Line, had been undergoing surgeries for his gunshot wounds.

It said an investigation into Monday’s event was ongoing. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)