2 months ago
N.Korea calls for execution of ex-S.Korea leader over "assassination" plot - KCNA
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
June 28, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 2 months ago

N.Korea calls for execution of ex-S.Korea leader over "assassination" plot - KCNA

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - North Korea said on Wednesday it has issued a standing order for the execution of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye and her spy chief for a plot to assassinate its leader.

The North's official KCNA said "revelation showed" Park had masterminded a plot to execute its "supreme leadership" in 2015 and it was imposing the "death penalty on traitor Park Geun-hye".

KCNA did not disclose the source of the revelation but a Japanese newspaper reported this week that Park in 2015 approved a plan to overturn the North Korean regime of leader Kim Jong Un.

Park was ousted in March over a corruption scandal and is in detention while on trial.

Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing byn Robert Birsel

