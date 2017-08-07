FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea, U.S. agree to apply pressure, sanctions on North - Blue House
August 7, 2017 / 2:15 AM / 5 days ago

S.Korea, U.S. agree to apply pressure, sanctions on North - Blue House

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, agreed to cooperate and apply maximum pressure and sanctions on North Korea in a telephone call on Monday, the South's presidential office said.

During the hour-long phone call, the two presidents said they would continue cooperating to rein in North Korea, particularly ahead of a regular joint drill set for late in August, Blue House spokesman Park Su-hyun told a media briefing.

Moon was also cited as saying there was a need to show North Korea the door to dialogue is still open, should Pyongyang give up its nuclear programme. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

