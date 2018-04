MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday it was ready to facilitate cooperation between North and South Korea, including in the fields of railway transportation, gas and electrical energy.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embraced after pledging earlier on Friday to work for the “complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.” (Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by Polina Ivanova)