N.Korea regrets killing S.Korean to control coronavirus

SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - North Korea expressed regret on Friday over the death of a missing South Korean, saying it shot him as part of measures to battle the coronavirus, the South’s national security adviser said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in saying the incident should not have happened, the official told a briefing. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Jack Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)