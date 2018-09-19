FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
September 19, 2018 / 6:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Leaders of North and South Korea to visit Mt. Baektu, official says

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 19 (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Mount Baektu in North Korea on Thursday, a spokesman for South Korea’s presidential office said on Wednesday.

North Korea agreed at an inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang on Wednesday to “permanently” abolish its key missile facilities in the presence of foreign experts. It also said it was willing to close its main nuclear complex if the United States takes unspecified reciprocal action. (Reporting by Joyce Lee Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.