April 26, 2018 / 2:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea's Moon to greet N.Korea's Kim at border on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in will greet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border between their countries on Friday as Kim steps across a military demarcation line, the South’s presidential chief of staff said on Thursday.

After the encounter, set for 0030 GMT, South Korean honour guards will escort the leaders to a welcome ceremony for Kim, Im Jong-seok told a briefing. Official dialogue between Kim and Moon will begin at 0130 GMT.

The two sides will announce a joint agreement on Friday after the end of the official talks, Im said. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Josh Smith; Editing by Clarence Fernandez Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
