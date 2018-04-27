Trump says hopes for peace on Korean peninsula, 'looks like it could happen'

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday he would be meeting soon with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in an effort to denuclearize the Korean peninsula and hoped for a day when North and South Korea could live together in peace.

Speaking to U.S. athletes who participated in the Winter Olympics in South Korea, Trump took note of the meeting earlier on Friday of the North and South Korean leaders, expressing hope that both sides “can someday live in harmony, prosperity and peace.”

“It looks like it could happen,” he added. “When I began, people were saying that was an impossibility. They said there were two alternatives: Let them have what they have or go to war. And now we have a much better alternative than anybody thought even possible.”