CORRECTED-N.Korea says will release captured S.Korea fishing boat on Friday -KCNA

(Corrects date of capture to Oct. 21, not Oct. 26, in 2nd paragraph.)

SEOUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - North Korea said it will release a South Korean fishing vessel on Friday for humanitarian reasons after the boat was found “illegally” in waters under the North’s control earlier this week, the North’s state news agency said.

The boat and its crew had been captured on Oct. 21 and they will be released “at the designated waters of the military boundary line in the East Sea (38°39′20″ latitude, 128°38′10″longitude) at 1800 on Oct. 27,” the North’s central news agency said. (Reporting by Christine Kim, editing by G Crosse)