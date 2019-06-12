N. Korea says Kim Jong Un's sister to visit DMZ - S.Korea ministry

SEOUL, June 12 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister will visit the demilitarised zone separating the North from the South on Wednesday to pay her condolences to former South Korean First Lady Lee Hee-ho, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said.

North Korea said that the sister, Kim Yo Jong, will visit the border village of Panmunjom in the evening, according to the ministry. She is expected to meet South Korean officials.

Lee Hee-ho, who died on Monday, was the widow of former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, who became the first South Korean leader to meet North Korea’s then-leader Kim Jong Il in 2000. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Nick Macfie)