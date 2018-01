SEOUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - North Korea has cancelled a joint cultural performance with South Korea scheduled for Feb. 4 blaming South Korean media for encouraging “insulting” public sentiment regarding the North, South Korea’s unification ministry said on Monday.

Seoul said North Korea’s decision to cancel the joint performance was “very regrettable” and stressed Pyongyang should uphold all agreements made between North and South Korea. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Toby Chopra)