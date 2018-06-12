UPDATE 1-Britain welcomes North Korea commitment to denuclearisation

(Changes sourcing, adds context, quotes)

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - North Korea’s commitment to denuclearisation is a signal that its leader, Kim Jong Un, may have finally heeded the message after a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Trump and Kim pledged to work toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and Washington committed to provide security guarantees.

“We welcome that President Trump and Kim Jong Un have held a constructive summit, this is an important step towards the stability of a region vital to global economic growth,” Johnson said in a statement.

In April, the leaders of North and South Korea pledged at a historic summit in the border village of Panmunjom to work for “complete denuclearisation” of the Korean peninsula.

“The reaffirmation of North Korea’s commitment in the Panmunjom Declaration to work towards complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula is a signal that Kim Jong Un may have finally heeded the message that only a change of course can bring a secure and prosperous future to the people of North Korea,” Johnson said.

He added: "There is much work to be done and we hope that Kim continues to negotiate in good faith towards complete verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation."