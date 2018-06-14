Pompeo says N.Korea sanctions to remain in place

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - China, Japan and South Korea have all acknowledged a corner has been turned on the Korean peninsula issue, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

All three have all acknowledged that sanctions remain in place on North Korea until denuclearisation is complete, Pompeo said at a joint news conference in Beijing with the Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi. (Reporting by Michael Martina Writing by Ben Blanchard Editing by Clarence Fernandez)