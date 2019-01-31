U.S. envoy calls for full list of North Korean weapons programs

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun called for Pyongyang to provide a comprehensive declaration of its nuclear and missile programs and warned that the United States has “contingencies” if the diplomatic process failed.

In excerpts of a speech he is due to deliver on Thursday in Palo Alto, California, Biegun said Washington must reach a deal with North Korea on expert access and monitoring mechanisms of key nuclear and missile sites and “ultimately ensure removal or destruction of stockpiles of fissile material, weapons, missiles, launchers and other weapons of mass destruction.” (Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Matt Spetalnick Editing by Alistair Bell)