North Korea's Kim begins Hanoi trip by visiting embassy

HANOI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited his country’s embassy in Hanoi on Tuesday, a first outing on a visit to Vietnam, the highlight of which will be a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kim entered the embassy shortly after 5 p.m. (1200 GMT) after he left the central Hanoi hotel where he is staying by limousine.

Kim arrived in Vietnam earlier in the day, after travelling from North Korea across China by train, for his second summit with Trump.

They will try to reach agreement on how to implement a North Korean pledge, made at their first summit, in Singapore in June, to give up its nuclear weapons. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin, Jack Kim and Mai Nguyen)