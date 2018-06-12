FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 3:44 AM / in a day

REFILE-What's for lunch? Trump, Kim summit menu a blend of Western, Asian flavours

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Haagen-Dazs in last para)

SINGAPORE, June 12 (Reuters) - Beef ribs and sweet and sour pork: U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be served a working lunch that combines the flavours of East and West during their historic meeting in Singapore on Tuesday.

A menu released by the White House showed the two leaders will sit down to starters that include prawn cocktail and avocado salad, a Southeast Asian-flavoured green mango salad dish with honey lime dressing and fresh octopus, as well as “oiseon”, a Korean dish of stuffed cucumber.

Main courses include beef short rib confit, served with potato dauphinois and steamed broccoli; sweet and sour crispy pork and fried rice with an “XO” chilli sauce as well as a Korean dish called “daegu jorim”, which is a soy braised cod fish with radish and Asian vegetables.

For dessert, Trump and Kim and their delegations would have a choice of dark chocolate tartlet ganache, Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream with cherry coulis and tropezienne, a cream-filled pastry. (Reporting by Steve Holland and Karishma Singh Editing by Miral Fahmy)

