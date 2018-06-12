U.S. military in Korea says no guidance on cancelling war games

SEOUL, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. military forces in Korea have not received any direction to cease joint military drills, a spokesman said on Tuesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said war games would be ended amid talks with North Korea.

“USFK has received no updated guidance on execution or cessation of training exercises - to include this fall’s schedule Ulchi Freedom Guardian,” U.S. Forces in Korea Lt. Col. Jennifer Lovett said in a statement.

"In coordination with our ROK partners, we will continue with our current military posture until we receive updated guidance from the Department of Defense (DoD) and/or Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM)."