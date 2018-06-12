FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 10:00 AM / in 17 hours

S.Korea's Moon says will write new history with N.Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 12 (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in vowed on Tuesday to write “new history” with North Korea, praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s decision to hold a summit with the United States in Singapore.

“Leaving dark days of war and conflict behind, we will write a new chapter of peace and cooperation,” Moon said in a statement released by his office.

“We will be there together with North Korea along the way.” (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin, Haejin Choi and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
