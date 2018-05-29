Former N.Korea spy chief heads to Washington for talks with U.S. officials -Yonhap

SEOUL, May 29 (Reuters) - Former North Korea spy chief and senior official Kim Yong Chol is headed to Washington after stopping over in Beijing, presumably for talks with U.S. officials regarding a possible summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency said on Tuesday.

Kim Yong Chol has been closely involved with talks with South Korea as well and his visit to the United States would further indicate preparations for the historic summit are moving ahead. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)