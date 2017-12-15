FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 8:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mattis says North Korean ICBM not yet a "capable threat" against U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday that even as an analysis continued on North Korea’s most recent missile test, he did not believe its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was a capable threat against the United States.

“It has not yet shown to be a capable threat against us right now ... we’re still doing the forensics analysis,” Mattis said.

Last month, North Korea said it had successfully tested a new type of ICBM that could reach all of the U.S. mainland. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Richard Chang)

