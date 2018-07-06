US Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in North Korea

SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Pyongyang on Friday for talks with officials on North Korea’s denuclearisation, according to a pool report by reporters travelling with him.

Pompeo landed in the North Korean capital after a brief stop in Japan. He met with Kim Yong Chol, a senior North Korean official who played a key role together with Pompeo in arranging a U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore last month.

The secretary aims to secure the remains of some 200 U.S. troops missing from the Korean War and initial agreement on the North’s nuclear facilities to be declared, U.S. officials told Reuters. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin Editing by Darren Schuettler)