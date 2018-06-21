Pompeo plans N.Korea meeting at 'earliest possible date' -U.S. spokeswoman

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to meet with North Korean officials “at the earliest possible date” to implement the outcome of the recent leaders’ summit, a State Department spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters there had been contact with the North Korea government since the summit. “Secretary Pompeo will be meeting with them and talking with them at the earliest possible date,” she said, adding: “We don’t have any meetings or travel to announce at this time.” (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Diane Craft)