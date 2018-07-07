Pompeo says progress made on timeline of N.Korea's denuclearisation -pool report

SEOUL, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday that he has made progress in Pyongyang on setting a timeline to North Korea’s denuclearisation, according to a pool report from journalists travelling with him.

Speaking to reporters before leaving North Korea, Pompeo said he spent “a good deal of time” discussing the timeline and declaration of the North’s nuclear and missile facilities.

“I think we made progress in every element of our discussions,” the secretary said, according to the report. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin Editing by Alison Williams)