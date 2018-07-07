FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
July 7, 2018 / 10:06 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Pompeo says progress made on timeline of N.Korea's denuclearisation -pool report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday that he has made progress in Pyongyang on setting a timeline to North Korea’s denuclearisation, according to a pool report from journalists travelling with him.

Speaking to reporters before leaving North Korea, Pompeo said he spent “a good deal of time” discussing the timeline and declaration of the North’s nuclear and missile facilities.

“I think we made progress in every element of our discussions,” the secretary said, according to the report. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.