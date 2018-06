SEOUL, June 11 (Reuters) - North Korea’s state media said on Monday its leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss a “permanent and durable peace-keeping mechanism” on the Korean Peninsula, denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and other issues of mutual concern.

The report also said Kim was accompanied by his foreign minister Ri Yong Ho, defense minister No Kwang Chol and sister Kim Yo Jong. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Sandra Maler)