U.S. 'gravely concerned' by human rights abuses in North Korea -State Department

WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - North Korea’s government has subjected its people to “egregious violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms” and the United States remains “gravely concerned and deeply troubled” by the abuses, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

“Approximately 100,000 individuals languish in political prison camps and their family members and children often suffer by their sides. Further, those trying to flee this oppressive environment, if caught, are often tortured or killed,” the department said in a statement issued by spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)