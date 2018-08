MOSCOW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, commenting on new U.S. sanctions imposed on Friday on a Russian bank over North Korea-related activities, said U.S. attempts to pressure Russia do not work.

“Even U.S. politicians, who suffer from a particularly sharp form of Russophobia, have started to admit that attempts to put pressure on Russia do not work,” Ryabkov said in a statement on Friday. (Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Hugh Lawson)