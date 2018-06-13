N.Korea state media says Trump agreed to lift sanctions against North

SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - North Korean state media said on Wednesday U.S. President Donald Trump had agreed to lift sanctions against the North in addition to providing security guarantees in the summit with the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un, the previous day.

Trump was cited by North Korea’s official KCNA news agency as saying he made the promise after pledging to end joint military exercises with South Korea.

There was no immediate comment about sanctions from the U.S. side. (Reporting by Christine Kim Editing by Paul Tait)