January 14, 2020 / 3:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. imposes sanctions on two North Korean entities over labor export

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday announced sanctions on two North Korean organizations for facilitating the export of labor in violation of United Nations sanctions.

A Treasury statement identified the entities as the Korea Namgang Trading Corp and Beijing Sukbakso. It said the former had facilitated, or been responsible for, the exportation of workers from North Korea to generate revenue for the North Korean government or ruling party. It said the latter ran a China-based lodging facility to facilitate labor export. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Daphne Psaledakis)

