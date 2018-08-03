FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 2:31 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. issues fresh North Korea-related sanctions -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday issued a fresh round of North Korea-related sanctions, designating a Russian individual and three entities, including a Moscow-based bank and a Chinese trade company.

The U.S. Treasury Department, in a statement on its website, named the Russian Commercial Bank Agrosoyuz, Pyongyang-based Korea Ungum Corp and Chinese-based Dandong Zhongsheng Industry & Trade Co Ltd, which it said was linked to North Korea’s Foreign Trade Bank. It also designated Jong Won Ri of Moscow. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Jonathan Oatis)

