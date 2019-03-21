U.S. sanctions two Chinese shippers over NKorea

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on two Chinese shipping companies it says helped North Korea evade sanctions issued by Washington over its nuclear program, according to the U.S. Treasury Department website.

The U.S. government also issued an updated advisory listing 67 vessels that have engaged in illicit transfers of refined petroleum with North Korean tankers or were believed to have exported North Korean coal, according to a statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)