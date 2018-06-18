FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2018 / 9:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea, U.S. agree to suspend joint military drills scheduled for August -Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 19 (Reuters) - South Korea and the United States have agreed to delay a joint military exercise called the “Ulchi Freedom Guardian,” South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said on Tuesday.

The two countries were widely expected to announce the suspension of “large-scale” military drills this week after U.S. President Donald Trump surprised officials in Seoul and Washington when he pledged to end “war games” after his summit in Singapore last week with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

South Korea’s Defence Ministry officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Christine Kim, editing by G Crosse)

