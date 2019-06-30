REFILE-Pope praises Trump-Kim meeting as significant gesture, raises hopes for peace

(Refiles to change media designator to NORTHKOREA-USA/SOUTHKOREA-POPE)

VATICAN CITY, June 30 (Reuters) - Pope Francis praised on Sunday the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and said he hoped it would lead to peace.

“In the last few hours we saw in Korea a good example of the culture of encounter. I salute the protagonists, with a prayer that such a significant gesture will be a further step on the road to peace, not only on that peninsula, but for the good of the entire world,” he said at his weekly address in St. Peter’s Square.

Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to set foot in North Korea on Sunday when he met its leader, Kim Jong Un, in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas and agreed to resume stalled nuclear talks. (Reporting By Philip Pullella Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)