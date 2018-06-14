FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 2:57 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

U.S., S.Korea, Japan vow to work on N.Korean denuclearisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - The top diplomats from the United States, South Korea, and Japan promised on Thursday to work together to ensure North Korea gives up its nuclear weapons programme after U.S President Donald Trump’s summit with the North’s leader Kim Jong Un.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono met in Seoul two days after Trump and Kim signed a statement agreeing to pursue the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Pompeo insisted that Pyongyang was committed to giving up its nuclear arsenal but said it would “be a process, not an easy one”. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shing and David Brunnstrom Editing by Paul Tait)

