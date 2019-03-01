Seoul will cooperate with U.S., N.Korea to help settle talks - S.Korea's Moon

SEOUL, March 1 (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Friday South Korea will cooperate with the United States and North Korea to help their talks reach a complete settlement.

A second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un collapsed on Thursday over sanctions against Pyongyang. The two sides gave conflicting accounts of what happened, raising questions about the future of their denuclearisation negotiations. (Reporting by Joyce Lee Editing by Paul Tait)