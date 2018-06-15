FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 5:10 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. forces in S.Korea not subject to N.Korea-U.S. talks - S.Korea official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. forces in South Korea are not subject to negotiations between North Korea and the United States, as they are a matter for the alliance between United States and South Korea, a senior official in South Korea’s presidential office said on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would stop “expensive, provocative” war games with the South, following his historic summit in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The senior official in the south Korean presidential office also said there had been discussions between North Korea and the United States on the goal of completing an “early” denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, before the Tuesday summit. The official did not elaborate.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin Writing by Joyce Lee

