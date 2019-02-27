Trump says he appreciates commercial order that Vietnam has made

HANOI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he appreciated the commercial order that Vietnam had made as well as the fact that the U.S. trade deficit with the Southeast Asian nation was coming down.

At a lunch with the Vietnamese prime minister and other officials, Trump also said he was looking forward to his meeting Wednesday evening with Kim Jong Un and that the North Korean leader wanted to do something great.

Ahead of the lunch meeting, Vietnamese carriers VietJet and Bamboo Airways signed deals with Boeing Co to buy 110 planes worth more than $15 billion.