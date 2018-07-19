Russia, China delay U.S. push for halt to refined petroleum sales to N.Korea

UNITED NATIONS, July 19 (Reuters) - Russia and China delayed on Thursday a U.S. push for a U.N. Security Council committee to order a halt to refined petroleum exports to North Korea, asking for more detail on a U.S. accusation that Pyongyang has breached a cap, diplomats said.

Russia’s mission to the United Nations told the 15-member committee it is “closely examining this request and is seeking additional information on every single case of ‘illegal’ transfer of petroleum,” diplomats said. China backed the request for information.