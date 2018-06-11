FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2018 / 2:58 PM / 2 days ago

U.N. can do verification role in Korea talks if asked -Guterres

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, June 11 (Reuters) - The United Nations is prepared to play a verification role if asked following talks in Singapore between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

“Relevant parts of the United Nations system stand ready to support this process in any way, including verification if requested by the key parties. They are the protagonists,” Guterres told reporters. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols Writing by Eric Walsh Editing by Susan Heavey)

