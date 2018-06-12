Video starring Trump and Kim makes unscripted appearance at Singapore summit

SINGAPORE, June 12 (Reuters) - When U.S. President Donald Trump sat down to make the case for peace to North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday, he rolled out what amounted to a movie trailer starring the two leaders.

Trump said he had urged Kim and other North Korean officials to watch a four-minute video produced ahead of Tuesday’s summit in Singapore. Trump said Kim and other senior members of the North Korean delegation had huddled around an iPad to watch the video, which appeared to draw more from the hype of Hollywood than the careful language of diplomacy.

“I think he loved it,” Trump said, referring to Kim.

White House officials also arranged for the video to be played for reporters gathered for Trump’s news conference.

Trump and Kim reached a broad agreement on Tuesday that North Korea would move towards denuclearising the Korean peninsula, while the United States committed to providing security guarantees, and suspending war games with its ally in Seoul.

The video Trump showed the North Koreans was one of several unscripted moments in a carefully planned meeting between the two leaders.

The video, which plays out in Korean and English, shows images of Trump and Kim smiling. At one point, if features a montage with babies and auto factories, suggesting what a more prosperous future for North Korea could look like if it agreed to scrap its nuclear arsenal.

To illustrate the point, ballistic missiles are shown in reverse motion, pulling back into their launch silos.

“The past doesn’t have to be the future,” a narrator says as the video showed the demilitarized zone that has separated North and South Korea since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

Then later, the narrator says, “a new world can begin today,” as an animated sequence suggests what the impoverished North Korea could look like if it was as brightly lit up at night as the far more prosperous South Korea.

At times, the video appeared to address Kim directly, suggesting he could make a choice that would open North Korea to new investment and step into a starring role in a moment in history with Trump.

“Featuring President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un, in a meeting to remake history, to shine in the sun. One moment, one choice,” the narrator says.

The credit on the video said it had been produced by Destiny Pictures, a company based in Los Angeles. A representative of Destiny Pictures could not be immediately reached for comment.