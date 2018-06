WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump raised human rights abuses by the North Korean government during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore this week, the White House said on Thursday.

“As the president has already publicly stated ... he did bring up human rights abuses of the North Korean regime,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters at a briefing. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; editing by Grant McCool)