White House prepared for North Korea summit to take place June 12 - spokeswoman

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, May 29 (Reuters) - The White House is prepared for a planned summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to take place on June 12, the original date proposed for the on-again-off-again meeting, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday.

“The president thinks ongoing discussions are going very well ... and that the meetings taking place over this week ... certainly are signs of progress,” Sanders told reporters traveling with Trump on Air Force One to Nashville, Tennessee.

“We’re going to be prepared if it takes place on June 12. We’ll certainly be prepared if it for some reason takes place at a later date - we’ll be prepared for that as well.”