August 23, 2018 / 3:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ford executive named as U.S. special representative to North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday announced Ford Vice President Stephen Biegun will be the country’s special representative to North Korea, adding that he will travel with Biegun next week to the reclusive Asian nation.

“Steve will direct U.S. policy towards North Korea and lead our efforts to achieve President Trump’s goal of the final fully verified denuclearization of North Korea as agreed to by Kim Jong Un,” Pompeo said. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Makini Brice Writing by Lisa Lambert)

