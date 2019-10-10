Industrials
October 10, 2019 / 7:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

N.Korea says may reconsider steps taken to build trust with U.S. - KCNA

SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - North Korea said on Thursday that the recent U.N. Security Council meeting called by European nations, and a recent missile test by the United States are serious provocations, according to state news agency KCNA.

“The fact that the U.N. Security Council unfairly puts the issue of our self-defense in the wrong hands... is prompting us to reconsider the crucial preemtive steps we have taken to build trust with the U.S.,” a statement attributed to North Korea’s foreign ministry spokesman said, according to KCNA. (Reporting by Joyce Lee Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

