SEOUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - North Korea and the United States have agreed to hold working-level talks on Oct. 5, North Korea’s state news agency KCNA reported on Tuesday.

The two countries agreed to have preliminary contact on Oct. 4, followed by the working level talks, the agency said, citing a statement issued under the name of vice foreign minister Choe Son Hui. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Andrew Heavens)